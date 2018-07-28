Interviewees in Jay-Z’s Trayvon Martin Documentary Are Afraid of Being Targeted by George Zimmerman — Report

A private investigator says they don't want him to know what they said about him.

“Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story” has caught the attention of George Zimmerman, who fatally shot the unarmed black teen in in 2012. Jay-Z produced the documentary, whose interview subjects now fear retribution from Zimmerman, according to The Blast. Private Investigator Dennis Warren has accused Zimmerman of stalking him and, according to court documents, claims that interviewees in the film “do not want him to know what they said about him or have any contact with him.”

Warren also believes that revealing the identities of those who participated in the documentary, including law-enforcement officers, “could put them at serious risk.” Zimmerman was charged with misdemeanor stalking after allegedly sending Warren 67 text messages and 27 emails over the course of nine days; he’s also said to have called 55 times and left 36 voicemails.

Here’s the synopsis for “Rest in Power,” which will air on the Paramount Network: “Martin was an unarmed 17-year old high school student shot and killed by a neighborhood watch member George Zimmerman, in the Florida community where they both lived. Zimmerman was acquitted on a second-degree murder charge after claiming he shot Martin in self-defense, sparking protests and outrage worldwide. The series delves deep into the heart of the story which is more than a tragic narrative about a young man’s life cut short – it’s a story about race, politics, power, money, and the criminal justice system.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.