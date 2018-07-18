Back to IndieWire

Massive Sexy Jeff Goldblum Statue Erected in London to Celebrate ‘Jurassic Park’ 25th Anniversary

Somebody put this sexy Ian Malcolm statue in the Museum of Natural History ASAP.

UK streaming service Now TV is celebrating the 25th anniversary of Steven Spielberg’s “Jurassic World” in the most bizarre and amazing way. The company erected a giant statue of Jeff Goldblum’s Ian Malcolm in front of Tower Bridge in London, England on July 18. The statue features Malcolm in his iconic sexy pose, which might just be the most popular meme on the internet featuring Goldblum.

According to CNet, the statue weighs 331 lbs and stands at over 9.8 feet high and nearly 23 feet long. Goldblum reprised the character of Ian Malcolm in a brief appearance in this summer’s “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.” The actor is expected to return for the trilogy-ending final chapter, which is being directed by Colin Trevorrow.

Goldblum’s unbuttoned shirt has inspired countless memes (entitled “Sexy Jeff Goldblum”) and there’s even a Funko action figure devoted to the pose. The actor spoke with Yahoo! in March about the reason for the pose, saying, “It’s supposed to be Costa Rica, right? So things are hot and I’m sure I’m in some sort of fever. All the logic is that we got to get some of these wet clothes off immediately. As I remember, I don’t think anybody fought me on that.”

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” is now playing in theaters nationwide. You can stream the original “Jurassic Park” on Netflix now. Check out photos of the Goldblum statue below.

