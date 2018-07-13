Jim Jarmusch Starts Filming Zombie Film With Adam Driver, Bill Murray, Selena Gomez and More

Fans of Jarmusch's vampire movie "Only Lovers Left Alive" will be very excited about the direction of the filmmaker's next project.

Jim Jarmusch is embracing his “Only Lovers Left Alive” genre side for his next feature. Following the introspective character drama of “Paterson,” Jarmusch is taking on the zombie genre for a new film reportedly titled “The Dead Don’t Die” (via The Film Stage). The project is currently filming in upstate New York with a start-studded cast, including Adam Driver, Selena Gomez, Bill Murray, Chloë Sevigny, and Austin Butler.

While Jarmsuch has not officially announced the project, Murray teased the movie earlier this year to Philly.com. “I’ve got a good job coming up. Brace yourself: It’s a zombie movie,” Murray said. “Jim Jarmusch has written a zombie script that’s so hilarious and it has a cast of great actors…it shoots over the summer. But, no, I will not play a zombie.”

Set photos released by Just Jared and Daily Mail reveal Murray is playing a police officer. The movie marks a reunion between Jarmusch and Murray, who has starred in the director’s “Coffee and Cigarettes” and “Broken Flowers.” Driver, who also appears to be playing a police officer, was the star of Jarmusch’s “Paterson.”

The film marks another auteur collaboration for Selena Gomez, who has worked with Harmony Korine (“Spring Breakers”) and Woody Allen (“A Rainy Day in New York”). Fans of “Only Lovers Left Alive” know Jarmusch can expertly bring his touch to genre filmmaking, which makes the thought of a Jarmsuch-directed zombie movie very exciting.

No plot specifics or release plans are known at this time. Expect more details to drop through the summer. IndieWire has reached out to Jarmusch’s representatives for more information.

