Jonathan Glazer Returns: ‘Under the Skin’ Director Announces Holocaust Drama Set in Auschwitz, Eyes 2020 Release

Fans of "Under the Skin," "Birth," and "Sexy Beast" will have to wait a couple more years before new Glazer arrives on the big screen.

Jonathan Glazer was in the news almost one year ago when he confirmed to the Nottingham Post that he had finished the script for his next feature. Glazer did not give away any of the specifics about the new project at the time, but he finally pulled back the curtain on his first movie since “Under the Skin” during an appearance on the “A Dash of Drash” podcast (via The Playlist).

When asked about the details of his next movie, Glazer confirmed the project is a Holocaust film set in the Auschwitz concentration camp. Glazer did not give away the title but did tease what will make his approach to the Holocaust different. Previous Holocaust films such as “Schindler’s List” and “Son of Saul” have told stories from the perspective of victims and perpetuators, but Glazer said he is more interested in the bystanders who watched the atrocities unfold.

“I remember being very taken by the faces of the bystanders, the onlookers, the complicit, you know? Ordinary Germans,” Glazer said. “I started wondering how it would be possible to stand by and watch that. Some of the faces actually enjoy it. The spectacle of it. The kinda circus of it.”

Glazer continued by saying his film views Auschwitz as a character and not just setting, which is something he has long disliked about numerous films set in concentration camps during the Holocaust.

“A lot of the stories I’ve seen, I do sometimes think they could be set anywhere actually,” he said. “As soon as you define a plot, you’re sort of somehow relegating Auschwitz as a place and it becomes a context. For me, I don’t want to do that. I just felt that was wrong.”

The director said he has spent the last “four or five years working entirely on this project.” Glazer’s last release, “Under the Skin,” premiered at Telluride in 2013 and was released in theaters by A24 in April 2014.

Glazer explained that as a Jewish man himself a lot of the development process on the film was spent doing research not just on the history of the Holocaust but also on the “ethics” of making a film on this time in history, The director assured he won’t be tackling the Holocaust “lightly.”

Glazer is eyeing to start filming his Holocaust drama next summer. He hopes the film is ready for a 2020 release. You can listen to Glazer’s entire appearance on the “A Dash of Drash” podcast below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.