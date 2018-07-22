Jordan Peele Rented an Entire Theater for People to See ‘Sorry to Bother You’

He's partially to thank for the film's strong showing at the box office.

“Sorry to Bother You” had another strong showing at the box office this weekend, and Jordan Peele is partially to thank. The “Get Out” writer/director rented an entire theater for a showing of Boots Riley’s Sundance breakout on Friday night, announcing to his Twitter followers that anyone who showed up could see the movie for free.

“I bought out a theater for this movie right here #SorryToBotherYou .👇🏾 First come, first served. ⁦Much love to @BootsRiley⁩ ⁦@lakeithlakeith⁩,” Peele tweeted. The film, Riley’s directorial debut, stars Lakeith Stanfield as a black telemarketer who adopts a white-sounding voice during calls in order to make more money; Tessa Thompson, Jermaine Fowler, Omari Hardwick, Terry Crews, Patton Oswalt, Danny Glover, Steven Yeun, and Armie Hammer co-star.

Peele, who won an Oscar for writing “Get Out” and was also up for Best Director, is also a producer on Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman” as well as the upcoming HBO series “Lovecraft Country,” an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Matt Ruff. His next project as writer/director is set to be “Us,” a thriller starring Elisabeth Moss, Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, and Tim Heidecker.

