Joss Whedon Bringing Epic Sci-Fi Series ‘The Nevers’ to HBO: ‘It’s Maybe the Most Ambitious Narrative I’ve Created’

Sources say HBO beat out Netflix to win the rights to Joss Whedon's new science-fiction series.

Joss Whedon is officially coming to HBO. The network has given a direct to series order to “The Nevers,” Whedon’s new science-fiction series about a group of Victorian women with special abilities. The series falls into the female-fronted sci-fi Whedon is famous for thanks to the likes of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Dollhouse.”

The official longline reads: “‘The Nevers’ is an epic science fiction drama about a gang of Victorian women who find themselves with unusual abilities, relentless enemies, and a mission that might change the world.”

According to Entertainment Weekly, HBO beat out Netflix to win the rights to the series. HBO made a rare move in giving “The Nevers” a series order, which proves just how committed the network is to Whedon’s vision. HBO usually gives pilot orders to potential new series and then decides on whether or not to go straight to series. Not even George R.R. Martin’s “Game of Thrones” prequel series got a straight-to-series order.

“I honestly couldn’t be more excited,” Whedon said in a statement. “‘The Nevers’ is maybe the most ambitious narrative I’ve created, and I can’t imagine a better home for it than HBO. Not only are they the masters of cinematic long-form, but their instant understanding of my odd, intimate epic was as emotional as it was incisive.”

Whedon said “it’s been too long” since he’s created a fictional world and that he’s excited he’s getting the chance to do so with HBO. “The HBO team offer not just scope and experience, not just ‘prestige,’ but a passionate collaboration,” he said. “I could go on, but — I’m impatiently grateful to say — I have work to do.”

“The Nevers” joins “Westworld” and the final season of “Game of Thrones” as HBO’s latest tentpole original series.

