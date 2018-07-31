Judd Apatow Shares the Hilarious Story of Seth Rogen Teaching Tom Cruise Internet Porn Exists — Watch

Did Tom Cruise not know internet pornography was real until 2006? Let the mystery begin.

Seth Rogen’s résumé includes directing films like “This Is the End” and creating television series such as AMC’s “Preacher,” but perhaps the most hilarious entry is teaching Tom Cruise that internet pornography exists. During an appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” Rogen’s “Knocked Up” director Judd Apatow shared the true story of the time Rogen and Cruise met and talked porn.

The three gentleman met in person in 2006 prior to “Knocked Up.” Apatow explained Cruise took a meeting with Rogen and himself to discuss a potential romantic comedy. The project never materialized, but the conversation ended up being quite memorable.

“So we’re talking to him and I don’t know how it came up, but it usually comes up with Seth where he starts talking about marijuana and pornography,” Apatow told Colbert. “And he starts talking about adult films on the internet and Tom Cruise goes, ‘What? Wait, you’re saying that there are adult films on the internet?’ And Seth is like, ‘Yeah, there’s all these movies on these websites.’ And Tom Cruise is like, ‘Wait a second, you’re saying if I go on the computer, on the worldwide web, there are people having sex on this [information super] highway?’”

Rogen answered Cruise by saying, “Yeah, I watch it all the time, it’s great. Everybody does it. It’s not a big deal anymore.’”

Now the question remains: Did Cruise really not know internet porn was a real thing until his 2006 meeting with Rogen and Apatow?

“It’s hard to know,” Apatow answered. “He was being very polite. I assume he was against it and being polite, but who knows? We’ll never know.”

Cruise is currently in theaters with “Mission: Impossible – Fallout,” while Rogen has a supporting role in the Netflix comedy “Like Father,” available to stream starting August 3.

The time I informed Tom Cruise that internet pornography was a thing that existed. https://t.co/mXfU3d6ufm — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) July 31, 2018

