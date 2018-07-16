Keanu Reeves Casts Doubt on ‘Bill & Ted 3’ Actually Happening: ‘It Still Has Its Challenges’

News broke in May that a third movie in the "Bill & Ted" franchise was confirmed, but now Reeves isn't so sure about the plan.

“Bill & Ted” fans rejoiced in May when it was confirmed a third film in the franchise was on the way with original stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Returning returning. The film, entitled “Bill & Ted Face the Music,” announced it was heading into pre-production with “Galaxy Quest” and “Red 2” filmmaker Dean Parisot directing from a script by Chris Matheson and Ed Soloman, both of whom wrote the 1989 original and its 1991 sequel. Unfortunately, the third installment might not be as much of a guarantee as originally reported.

Speaking to Yahoo! Entertainment, Reeves cast doubt on “Bill & Ted Face the Music” happening by teasing some behind-the-scenes issues. The actor did not get into any of the specifics, but he did mention he’s unsure as of July 2018 if a third movie is “a reality.” Reeves said the script is ready to go but that “financing, rights, deals” are standing in the way.

“I don’t know if it’s a reality,” Reeves said. “We’ve been trying for a long time to get that film made, and it still has its challenges. I really love the characters, and I think we have a good story to tell. Part of it is show business stuff — financing, rights, deals. Nothing creatively.”

Reeves and Winter both said they “excited to get the whole band back together again” when “Bill & Ted Face the Music” was originally confirmed in May. The movie had MGM/Orion Pictures on board as a domestic distributor and counted Steven Soderbergh as one of its producers. IndieWire has reached out to MGM for further comment.

Reeves currently stars in the thriller “Siberia,” now playing. He’s also in the middle of production on the third “John Wick” film.” The actor’s next release is “Destination Wedding,” a romantic-comedy co-starring Winona Ryder that opens August 31.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.