Kevin Smith Teases ‘Huge’ Project: ‘It’s the Most Massive IP I’ve Ever Been Allowed to Play With’

He most recently wrote and directed "Yoga Hosers."

Six months after surviving a heart attack, Kevin Smith appears rejuvenated. The writer/director/actor appeared at San Diego Comic-Con last week to once again share his thoughts on the state of the film industry, and today he took to Instagram to tease a “huge” project that he hasn’t discussed yet.

“Just finished a huge writing gig that I haven’t talked about publicly yet,” Smith wrote. “It’s the most massive IP [intellectual property] I’ve ever been allowed to play with and if the powers that be decide to move forward with the project, it would be the biggest budgeted anything I’ve ever done. Wish me luck…” He concluded the post with two hashtags, one of which is his own name.

No other details are known at this time, though the filmmaker added that “fingers crossed, we’ll all get to watch it next year” if things proceed as planned. His most recent film was the poorly received “Yoga Hosers,” and at Comic-Con he joked about one of the first thoughts he had during his heart attack: “The last movie I would have made was ‘Yoga Hosers,’ and I was like, ‘I can’t go out on that one!'”

