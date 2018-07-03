The Top 10 Highest-Rated Films of 2018 on Letterboxd (So Far)

From Sundance favorites to superhero blockbusters, these are the 10 movies Letterboxd users love most this year.

July marks the official midpoint of 2018, and sitting comfortably in the top 10 on IndieWire’s running list of the year’s best films are “First Reformed,” “Hereditary,” “The Rider,” and “Paddington 2.” These four movies are proving to be favorites with audiences as well, as they are all included on Letterboxd’s list of the year’s 10 highest-rated movies. Letterboxd, the social network where movie lovers share movie ratings, reviews, and rankings, has released its 10 best films of 2018 so far, curated by the company’s team.

Topping Letterboxd’s list as of July 2018 is the acclaimed family film “Paddington 2,” which boasts a rare 100% on Rotten Tomatoes from 198 reviews. Paul King’s sequel earned an A- grade from IndieWire when it opened stateside in January and has been included on many publications’ lists of the year’s best films so far. Paul Schrader’s “First Reformed,” which has made Ethan Hawke an early dark horse for an Oscar nomination, comes in at the #2 spot on Letterboxd’s list. The character drama is currently IndieWire’s best film of the year.

In addition to indie films (others are “The Tale” and “Hereditary”), superhero tentpoles also make a strong showing on Letterboxd’s list. Marvel’s record breaking “Avengers: Infinity War” comes in at #4, while Pixar’s “Incredibles 2” is right behind it in the #5 spot. Both movies broke records at the box office on their debut weekends, with “Avengers” setting the bar for biggest opening weekend in history and “Incredibles 2” claiming the title of biggest animated opening ever. Ryan Coogler’s “Black Panther,” the most critically acclaimed blockbuster of 2018, is surprisingly in the tenth spot.

The biggest surprise on Letterboxd’s list is “Love, Simon,” the LGBTQ teen movie starring Nate Robinson as a high school kid struggling to come out to his friends and family. Titles you’d expect to see on the list but are missing include “Annihilation,” “The Death of Stalin,” and “You Were Never Really Here.” Check out the full list below.

Letterboxd’s 10 Highest-Rated Films of 2018 (So Far)

1. “Paddington 2,” Paul King

2. “First Reformed,” Paul Schrader

3. “Hereditary,” Ari Aster

4. “Avengers: Infinity War,” Anthony and Joe Russo

5. “Incredibles 2,” Brad Bird

6. “Isle of Dogs,” Wes Anderson

7. “Love, Simon,” Greg Berlanti

8. “The Tale,” Jennifer Fox

9. “The Rider,” Chloe Zhao

10. “Black Panther,” Ryan Coogler

