‘Life Itself’ Official Trailer: Oscar Isaac and Olivia Wilde’s Romantic Epic Won’t Have Any Trouble Making You Swoon

Mandy Patinkin, Olivia Cooke, Laia Costa, and Annette Bening co-star in Dan Fogelman's romantic epic.

Whether it’s his screenplay for “Crazy Stupid Love” or his television work on “This Is Us,” Dan Fogelman is a narrative trickster who often surprises his audiences by revealing a connection between his characters that was otherwise unknown to the viewer. Fogelman’s second directorial effort, “Life Itself,” looks to follow in this tradition.

“Life Itself” stars Oscar Isaac and Olivia Wilde in a grand romance that spans decades and continents. The central couple becomes connected to other people across the globe, from the streets of New York to the Spanish countryside, but Fogelman and distributor Amazon Studios aren’t revealing what the event is that does the trick. The supporting cast includes Mandy Patinkin, Olivia Cooke, Laia Costa, and Annette Bening.

“Life Itself” opens in theaters September 21. Watch the official trailer below.

