Locarno Festival 2018 Lineup: New Films From Spike Lee, Hong Sangsoo, Ethan Hawke, and Many More

The singular Swiss festival unveils a lineup that includes top picks from Sundance and Cannes, plus new titles from returning favorites.

Before Telluride, before Venice, before TIFF, there is the last great festival of the summer season: Locarno Festival, a singular Swiss event that typically features a strong mix of fest favorites from Sundance and Cannes, along with their own batch of returning favorites.

This year’s lineup is no exception, including films from Spike Lee, Ethan Hawke, Kent Jones, Aneesh Chaganty, Cristina Gallego, and Ciro Guerra that have premiered elsewhere, along with new films from Hong Sangsoo, Vianney Lebasque, and Yolande Zauberman. Antoine Fuqua’s upcoming sequel “The Equalizer 2″ will also screen, along with the second season of Bruno Dumont’s series “Coincoin and the Extra Humans.”

This morning’s lineup announcement includes the Piazza Grande section (17 full-length features and 1 short film, including 9 world premieres, which will be screened in Piazza Grande, the open-air theater packed every night by an audience of up to 8,000 people; and no, that inclusion of “Seven” is not a mistake) and the International Competition (15 full-length features, including 13 world premieres, compete for the Pardo d’oro).

Check out the full lineup for this year’s Locarno Festival below.

PIAZZA GRANDE

“The Guest,” Duccio Chiarini, Italy Switzerland, France

“Coincoin and the Extra-Humans,” Bruno Dumont, France

“Liberty,” Leo McCarey, U.S.

“With the Wind,” Bettina Oberli, Switzerland

“I Feel Good,” Benoit Delepine, Gustave Kerverne, France

“Ruben Brandt – Collector,” Milorad Krstic, Hungary

“Blaze,” Ethan Hawke, U.S.

“L’Ordre Des Medecins,” David Roux, France

“Seven,” David Fincher, U.S.

“An Enemy That Means You Well,” Denis Rabaglia, Switzerland, Italy

“What Does Not Kill Us,” Sandra Nettlebeck, Germany

“Manila in the Claws of Light,” Lino Broka, Philippines

“The Equalizer 2,” Antoine Fuqua, U.S.

“Searching,” Aneesh Chaganty, U.S.

“Birds of Passage,” Cristina Gallego, Ciro Guerra, Colombia, Denmark

“Team Spirit,” Vianney Lebasque, France

“BlacKkKlansman,” Spike Lee, U.S.

INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION

“Glaubenberg,” Thomas Imbach, Switzerland

“A Family Tour,” Liang Ying, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia

“Diane,” Kent Jones, U.S.

“La Flor,” Mariano Llinas, Argentina

“Yara,” Abbas Fahdel, Lebanon, Iraq, France

“Menocchio,” Alberto Fasulo, Italy

“Late to Die Young,” Dominga Sotomayor, Chile, Brazil, Argentina, The Netherlands, Qatar

“Ray & Liz,” Richard Billingham, U.K.

“Hotel by The River,” Hong Sangsoo, South Korea

“A Land Imagined,” Siew Hua Yeo, Singapore, France, The Netherlands

“M,” Yolande Zauberman, France

“Sibel,” Cagla Zencirci, Guillaume Giovanetti, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Turkey

“Genese,” Philippe Lesage, Canada

“Wintermarchen,” Jan Bonny, Germany

“Alice T.,” Radu Muntean, Romania

This year’s Locarno Festival runs August 1 – August 11 in Locarno, Switzerland.

