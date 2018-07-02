Luca Guadagnino Shares Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Suspiria’ Rave Reaction: ‘He Was Crying and Hugged Me’

The Amazon-backed horror movie officially has the blessing of Quentin Tarantino.

Luca Guadagnino’s “Suspiria” is still four months away from opening in theaters, but it now has the blessing of none other than Quentin Tarantino. Speaking to the Italian publication La Repubblica, Guadagnino revealed he showed his adaptation of Dario Argento’s horror classic to Tarantino last fall and the “Pulp Fiction” director had a strong emotional reaction.

“I showed it to Quentin Tarantino. We’ve been friends since our jury duty at the Venice Film Festival,” Guadagnino said. “I was nervous but eager to hear his advice. We saw it at his place and his reaction warmed me. He was enthusiastic about it, in the end he was crying and hugged me. Because it’s a horror movie but also a melodrama, my goal was to make you look at the horror without being able to take [your eyes off the screen] because you’re captivated by the characters. Amazon is very happy.”

Tarantino’s rave reaction is the latest early praise for “Suspiria.” Chloë Grace Moretz, who stars in the movie, told IndieWire last month Guadagnino’s film is the “closest to modern Stanley Kubrick” she’s ever seen. “You’re put into a world, which I can only describe it as being like ‘The Shining’ in a lot of ways,” the actress said, “where you’re just encompassed in a filmmaker’s brain and you’re just implanted in there, and there’s nothing like it that you will ever see.”

Guadagnino’s “Suspiria” stars Dakota Johnson as an aspiring dancer who uncovers the dark secrets within her prestigious European dance company. The film co-stars Tilda Swinton and Mia Goth. “Suspiria” opens less than a year after Guadagnino’s “Call Me By Your Name” debuted in theaters and went on to earn four Oscar nominations. Tarantino, meanwhile, is now filming his ninth feature, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

Amazon will open “Suspiria” in theaters November 2.

