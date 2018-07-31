Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Suspiria’ Set to Run a Full Hour Longer Than Dario Argento’s 1977 Original

Guadagnino isn't kidding around when he says his take on "Suspiria" is not a traditional adaptation of Argento's horror classic.

Luca Guadagnino cleared up speculation about “Suspiria” in late December 2017 when he told fans his version was more of an homage to Dario Argento’s 1977 horror classic than a traditional remake. If the film’s teaser trailer wasn’t enough proof the “Call Me By Your Name” director is planning something drastically different than Argento, then the film’s official runtime will seal the deal. The official “Suspiria” Twitter account confirms Guadagnino’s version runs 152 minutes, nearly a full hour longer than Argento’s 98-minute original.

At 152 minutes, Guadagnino’s “Suspiria” will end just past the two-and-a-half hour mark, making it one of the longest horror offerings in quite some time. The film’s trailer already showed Guadagnino was trading in Argento’s neon-lit atmosphere for darker, shadow-filled interiors, and now the runtime suggests a wildly different approach to pacing and tone. The film’s runtime makes it Guadagnino’s longest film by a wide margin, eclipsing the 132 minute length of “Call Me By Your Name.”

“Suspiria” stars Guadagnino’s “A Bigger Splash” star Dakota Johnson as a dancer who uncovers something sinister in her prestigious new troupe. Tilda Swinton stars as the troupe’s artistic director, while Mia Goth and Chloe Grace Moretz star as two of the troupe’s members.

“Suspiria” will world premiere in competition at the 2018 Venice Film Festival. Amazon Studios will release the film in select theaters beginning November 2.

You might have seen that #Suspiria is 152 minutes. How much of it will you be able to watch? — Suspiria (@suspiriamovie) July 30, 2018

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.