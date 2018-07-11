‘Madeline’s Madeline’ Breakout Helena Howard Is In Danger of Being Homeless, But You Can Help

The young actress' mother has launched a GoFundMe to get the family into new housing after a "great hardship."

In the coming weeks, fans of indie film will be gifted with one of the year’s great breakout performances, care of “Madeline’s Madeline” star Helena Howard, who toplines Josephine Decker’s lauded new film. But before the film is released next month, the actress and her family are in need of support that goes beyond movie-going or ticket-buying. In a GoFundMe campaign first posted last month, Howard’s mother Julia Binet reveals that the family is close to homelessness, and is seeking assistance from anyone able to help.

Binet writes, “I became a single parent two years ago August. I have a full time job Monitoring alarms in the United States and Canada and I am also a Licensed Massage Therapist. I work as much as I can get the work. I have been writing the landlord checks for the current months and they have never bounced. The landlord did not like any checks dated after the 15 of the month but always accepted them. Until May. He decided to take me to eviction court. I know I cannot afford this place any longer but I need to find another place that is affordable. I owe June and July and $465 for May. Meanwhile, there is not much time before my children and I are on the street. I feel sick to my stomach thinking that might happen.”

Over the past few days, Binet has provided steady — and heartbreaking — updates regarding her search for affordable housing and support as a working class family. At this writing, the campaign is just a few hundred dollars short of its goal of $3,400, and able parties can donate to reach the goal (and more) to help support one of indie film’s brightest new stars.

If you’d like to donate to Howard and her family, head on over to the GoFundMe page right here.

“Madeline’s Madeline” will open on August 10.

