Mark Duplass Apologizes for Showing Ben Shapiro Support, Says ‘That Tweet Was A Disaster on Many Levels’

Mark Duplass has issued a response to the backlash over his July 18 tweet supporting conservative commentator and The Daily Wire editor-in-chief Ben Shapiro. The filmmaker addressed liberals and suggested they consider “crossing the aisle” and following Shapiro on Twitter. Numerous writers were quick to point out Shapiro’s history of racist comments, including one tweet in which he blamed Trayvon Martin for getting himself shot and killed.

“I don’t agree with him on much be he’s a genuine person who once helped me for no other reason than to be nice,” Duplass wrote on Twitter. “He doesn’t bend the truth. His intentions are good.”

Following a wave of backlash, Duplass took to Twitter to admit the tweet was a “disaster on many levels” and to maintain he “in no way endorses hatred, racism, homophobia, xenophobia, or any such form of intolerance.”

“My goal has always been to spread unity, understanding and kindness,” Duplass wrote. “But I am going to make mistakes along the way. Sometimes I move too quickly when I get excited, or fail to do enough research, or I don’t communicant myself clearly. I’m really sorry. I now understand that I have to be more diligent and careful. I’m working on that.”

Duplass continued by saying he believes in “bi-partisan understanding” and promising to do his best to “promote peace and decency in the world right now.”

You can read Duplass’ full response in the note below.

