Mark Hamill Spent His Last Day at Comic-Con 2018 Undercover as a Donald Trump Version of Darth Vader

Mark Hamill spent the final day of San Diego Comic-Con 2018 by walking around the convention center disguised as a Donald Trump version of Darth Vader. Hamill sported an orange version of Darth Vader’s iconic helmet and wore a t-shirt that read “Make the Death Star Great Again,” an Empire-related spin on Trump’s notorious “Make America Great Again” slogan.

“Star Wars” fans unknowingly took photos of Hamill as “Orange Vader,” as the disguise became known on social media. Hamill confirmed he was the man in the orange Vader helmet on Twitter by writing, “It’s true…ALL of it.” Hamill spent most of the weekend attending Comic-Con 2018 in disguise. The actor shared on Instagram the cop outfit he wore to the “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” panel on day two and revealed he hit the convention floor dressed as a stormtrooper on day three.

Hamill’s disguises weren’t the only “Star Wars”-related events making headlines at this year’s Comic-Con. A rally in support of “The Last Jedi” character Rose Tico took place over the weekend following actress Kelly Marie Tran deleting her Instagram posts in the wake of online harassment.

Check out all of Hamill’s Comic-Con 2018 disguises in his social media posts below.

