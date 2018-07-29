‘Master of None’: Netflix Would Still Make a Season 3 ‘Whenever Aziz is Ready’

TCA: VP of Original Series Cindy Holland also explained no decision has been made on bringing back Jeffrey Tambor for another "Arrested Development" season.

The door to another season of “Master of None” is not shut.

Speaking to the Television Critics Association on Sunday, VP of Original Series Cindy Holland explained that the streaming service is still open to creating more episodes of the show, should writer/creator/star Aziz Ansari want to bring the show back for a Season 3.

“We certainly have given some thought to it and would be happy to make another season of ‘Master of None’ whenever Aziz is ready,” Holland said.

The second season of the series, which follows Ansari’s Dev Shah through his romantic ups and downs on opposite sides of the Atlantic, was released to great critical acclaim in 2017. In January 2018, however, sexual misconduct allegations were brought forth against Ansari, claims which Ansari denied.

During the session, Holland was also asked about whether specific attention would be paid to the on-set environments of Netflix shows in general. “Our first priority is to make sure that every set is safe and happy and healthy for everyone involved,” was her answer. “Certainly, events of the past year have even created more heightened awareness around any potential issues that might happen on set.”

Following the session, Holland told reporters that while Netflix is open to Ansari’s return, she has yet to speak directly to the star/creator about his plans. In addition, in regards to another performer on a Netflix series accused of inappropriate on-set behavior, Holland said that no decision had yet been reached on whether or not Jeffrey Tambor would be considered for a future season of “Arrested Development.”

