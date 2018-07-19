‘Mayans MC’: ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Spinoff Gets New Trailer and a Release Date

Edward James Olmos and J.D. Pardo star in the biker drama set on the California-Mexico border.

It’s been more than three years since the end of “Sons of Anarchy,” but the next chapter is right around the corner. FX just released the first extended look at (and release date for) “Mayans MC,” the latest series set in the same motorcycle club world as the network’s runaway hit.

Shifting its focus from Northern California to the state’s southern border, this new offshoot stars J.D. Pardo as EZ Reyes, a potential member of the group that gives the show its title. Wrestling with his tragic family history, EZ’s path brings him in conflict with his father Felipe (Edward James Olmos).

If that arc sounds vaguely familiar, “Mayans MC” comes from co-writer and director Kurt Sutter, who created “Sons of Anarchy.” It’s his first return to TV since the fall 2015 cancellation of his previous series “The Bastard Executioner.”

Pardo and Olmos are joined in the cast by Jacqueline Obradors, Richard Cabral, Sarah Bolger, and John Ortiz. Most notably for die-hards, Emilio Rivera is reprising his role as Marcus Alvarez, a character who appeared across five different seasons of “Sons of Anarchy”

Rev up the engines for the Season 1 trailer below:

“Mayans MC” premieres September 4 at 10 p.m. on FX.

