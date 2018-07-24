‘Mid90s’ Trailer: Jonah Hill Steps Into the Director’s Chair For His A24-Backed Feature Filmmaking Debut

Following summer hits "Hereditary" and "Eighth Grade," A24 is set to open Hill's directorial debut this October.

Jonah Hill has acted for the Coen brothers, Martin Scorsese, Bennett Miller, and Quentin Tarantino in recent years, and now the 34-year-old Oscar nominee is going behind the camera to tackle his first directorial feature. Hill’s directorial debut is “Mid90s,” which centers around a 13 year old coming of age in Los Angeles during the eponymous era.

“Mid90s” is the latest offering from A24, which has had great critical and box office success this summer with Sundance favorites “Hereditary” and “Eighth Grade.” The film, which Hill also wrote, stars Sunny Suljic as the young teenager Stevie, Lucas Hedges as his older brother, and Katherine Waterston as his mother. The story involves Stevie’s troubled home life and the group of skateboarders he befriends at the Motor Avenue skate shop.

Indie movie fans will recognize Suljic as the doomed son from Yorgos Lanthimos’ “The Killing of a Sacred Deer.” A24 will release “Mid90s” in theaters October 19. Watch the first trailer.

