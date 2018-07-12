Mira Sorvino Accuses Unnamed Casting Director of Gagging Her With a Condom When She Was 16

"It was so inappropriate," she says of the alleged incident.

Mira Sorvino, who has accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment, has gone on the record with two more accusations. During her appearance on the the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s HFPA in Conversation podcast, the Academy Award winner says that a casting director gagged her with a condom when she was 16 and an Oscar-winning director didn’t cast her in a film because she wouldn’t sleep with him. Neither man is named.

The first incident occurred while Sorvino was auditioning for a horror movie and the casting director tied her to chair before gagging her with a condom, according to Fox News.

“And at the end he takes the gag out of my mouth and he said, ‘Sorry for the prophylactic,’ so he had gagged me with a condom,” Sorvino said. “I was too young to even know, thank god, what a condom tasted like. It was so inappropriate, and what the heck was a casting director doing with a condom in his pocket in an audition?”

Sorvino also claimed that a director “known for his social-justice profile” said to her, “you know, as I look at you my mind can’t help but traveling from the artistic possibilities to the sexual” during the final round of auditions one of his films.

“In my mind, the thing going on in my head, was, ‘Oh, I thought this was a legitimate meeting,’” she said. “I thought this was an actual, you had me here, because you thought I was talented or that I brought something that would be good for this role.” Sorvino did not get the part.

“Not that you were were here fishing to see if I was going to have an affair with you,” she added. “I know for a fact that’s why I didn’t get that part.”

