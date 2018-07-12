Back to IndieWire

‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ Rave Reactions Go Wild for Tom Cruise, Compare Sequel to ‘Mad Max’ and ‘The Dark Knight’

Ethan Hunt's sixth go-around on the big screen is being hailed as one of the best action movies in years.

“Mission: Impossible – Fallout”

“Mission: Impossible – Fallout” was unveiled to U.S. press for the first time July 11, and let’s just say critics and reporters are going crazy for the latest Tom Cruise sequel. The sixth “Mission: Impossible” installment is once again directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who won critics and fans over with the last outing, “Rogue Nation.” Cruise and McQuarrie are proving to be an action movie dream team, as the first reactions to “Fallout” are hailing it as one of the best action movies in years.

“Fallout” brings Ethan Hunt back to the big screen in a mission to stop three nuclear bombs from falling into the heads of religious anarchists. Franchise veterans Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, and Michelle Monaghan all return for another round of action mayhem, while Henry Cavill joins the franchise as the CIA’s most lethal assassin.

“‘Fallout’ is easily the best action movie since ‘Mad Max: Fury Road,” IndieWire’s David Ehrlich raved on Twitter. “Just god-level stuff.”

The “Mission: Impossible” sequel is also being hailed as the “The Dark Knight” and “Skyfall” of the franchise in the way it deepens the complexity of Ethan Hunt while delivering one breathless action scene after another. Many critics agree “Fallout” cements “Mission: Impossible” as one of the all-time great action movie franchises.

Ahead of the official review embargo lifting, check out the rave first reactions below. “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” opens nationwide July 27.

