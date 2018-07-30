MoviePass on Life Support: Major New Releases No Longer Available, Users Complain App Is Dying

A report from Business Insider says MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe held a meeting July 30 to inform the company "major releases" won't be available for the foreseeable future.

Following the news that “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” was unavailable to purchase tickets to on MoviePass during its opening weekend, Business Insider reports the blocking of major premieres could be the new normal for the fledgling company. MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe reportedly held a meeting July 30 to inform staff major studio releases such as “The Meg” and “Christopher Robin” won’t be available on MoviePass when they open in theaters.

According to Business Insider, MoviePass not offering tickets to major new releases will continue “for the foreseeable future.” Lowe addressed major releases like “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” being blocked on MoviePass in a note published July 27 which read, “As we continue to evolve the service, certain movies may not always be available in every theater on our platform.”

The latest MoviePass change comes days after the service temporarily shut down. On the evening of July 26, MoviePass went dark because it ran out of money. The company had to borrow $5 million in cash to get the service back online. MoviePass was up and running July 27, but it was not providing tickets to “Mission: Impossible – Fallout.”

While MoviePass has yet to publicly announce major titles like “The Meg” and “Christopher Robin” won’t be available, the company continues to face numerous complaints from users on social media. Just this afternoon, MoviePass subscribers began posting the app was dying and not offering any movies at locations where the service was previously provided.

Some users trying to access MoviePass were met with a notification that read, “There are no more screenings at this theater today.” In New York City, it was reported the Cinépolis Chelsea was one of the only theaters still offering showtimes on MoviePass. According to Deadline, the app is dead at most major theaters except for Landmark Theaters.

IndieWire has reached out to MoviePass for comment.

Yup. This is where I tap out @MoviePass. Limiting my options is bad enough, but offering *zero* options on a weekday afternoon — at a 14-screen theater? Bye. pic.twitter.com/1GDhJ0zYwf — Rob Hunter (@FakeRobHunter) July 30, 2018

I think @MoviePass just officially folded. None of the 6 theaters in Knoxville are showing any listings available whatsoever. It was good while it lasted MP. — The Great Stewie (@TheGreatStewie) July 30, 2018

Looks like the only theater working on MoviePass in NYC is the e-ticket friendly Cinépolis Chelsea. All other options are down. Fare thee well, strange little startup. You made moviegoing semi-affordable in this city for a time. #MoviePassDeathwatch pic.twitter.com/vuEaUgDn2y — Monica Castillo (@mcastimovies) July 30, 2018

