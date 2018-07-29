Moviepass Blocked Customers From Seeing ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ This Weekend

Many fear the worst for the beleaguered company.

As MoviePass’ woes continue, so do those of its users. Customers of the movie-ticket app, who pay $10/month to see one film per day at participating theaters, were prevented from using it to see “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” this weekend, according to Deadline; the development came just a day after the company was forced to take out an emergency loan of $6.2 million in order to keep paying for customers’ tickets.

“As we continue to evolve the service, certain movies may not always be available in every theater on our platform,” CEO Mitch Lowe said in a statement on Friday. “This is no different than other in-home streaming options that often don’t carry the latest shows or movies that may be available on other services.”

The latest “Mission: Impossible” was hardly affected, however, as it opened to a franchise-best $61.5 million during its opening weekend. It also received an “A” CinemaScore, a first for the series starring Tom Cruise.

Customers were unable to use MoviePass at all on Thursday night, as the company simply couldn’t afford to pay for tickets.

We’ve determined this issue is not with our card processor partners and will be continuing to work on a fix throughout this evening and night. If you have not headed to the theater yet, we recommend waiting for a resolution or utilizing e-ticketing which is not impacted. — MoviePass (@MoviePass) July 27, 2018

