MoviePass Reveals the 12 Films It’s Driving the Most Moviegoers to This Summer

MoviePass drove subscribers to some very surprising titles this summer.

MoviePass has had a rocky summer full of constant product changes and record stock lows, but the company maintains it’s driving a ton of moviegoers to the theaters. With the annual box office up a healthy 8% from this time in 2017, it’s hard to deny MoviePass’ appeal and it’s ability to get people into movie theater seats. At least that’s what MoviePass CEO Mitch Loww believes.

“We bought over 5% of all tickets in the first half of the year, and 70% of the time our subscribers were bringing people who don’t have MoviePass,” Lowe told Business Insider, citing company data. “We think we’ve played at least some role in energizing moviegoing.”

The company helped prove Lowe’s point by revealing its 12 most popular titles of the summer movie season between April 27 and July 13. During this time period, MoviePass drew over four million people to four of the year’s highest-grossing films so far: “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Incredibles 2,” “Deadpool 2,” “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.” MoviePass also helped lure a large portion of its 3 million subscribers to indies like “Hereditary” and to superhero counter-programming such as “Book Club” and “Ocean’s 8.”

MoviePass’ list of its 12 most popular summer titles is below.

1. “Avengers: Infinity War” (Over 1.15 million tickets)

2. “Incredibles 2” (Over 1.14 million tickets)

3. “Deadpool 2” (Over 1.14 million tickets)

4. “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” (Over 1 million tickets)

5. “Ocean’s 8” (Over 900,000 tickets)

6. “Solo: A Star Wars Story” (Over 800,00 tickets)

7. “Ant-Man and the Wasp” (Over 600,000 tickets)

8. “Tag” (Over 500,000 tickets)

9. “Hereditary” (Over 400,000 tickets)

10. “Life of the Party” (Over 300,000 tickets)

11. “Book Club” (Over 300,000 tickets)

12. “Sicario: Day of the Soldado” (Over 300,000 tickets)

