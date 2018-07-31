MoviePass Tries to Survive by Raising Price, Blocking Major Studio Films for First Two Weeks of Release

MoviePass is hoping to avoid death by introducing some new steps it hopes will prevent cash burn rate by 60%.

MoviePass is trying to stay alive by introducing some new changes it hopes will reduce its cash burn rate by 60%, Variety reports. The first change is an alteration to the company’s subscription price. For the next 30 days, MoviePass will charge $14.95 per month to use its services, up from the previous $9.99 per month fee.

The second change was introduced over the weekend when users realized all screenings of “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” were blocked from purchasing tickets at venues that allow MoviePass. As previously reported, MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe met with staff on July 30 to introduce a plan to block access to major new releases. Now the company has confirmed the decision, which will make nearly all Hollywood blockbusters unavailable during their first two weeks of release.

July has been an incredibly rocky month for the fledgling MoviePass. On the evening of July 26, MoviePass went dark because it ran out of money. The company had to borrow $5 million in cash to get the service back online. MoviePass was up and running July 27, but it was not providing tickets to “Mission: Impossible – Fallout.” The next Hollywood blockbusters expected to be blocked on MoviePass are August releases “Christopher Robin” and “The Meg.”

The MoviePass app went dark again on July 30, with some users trying to access the service receiving a notification that read, “There are no more screenings at this theater today.” According to Deadline, the app went dead at most major movie theaters except for Landmark Theaters. The service is back up and running with the new changes added in hopes to keep the company afloat.

Blocking major studio tentpoles for the first two weeks of release is the most drastic change MoviePass has introduced. The company reported earlier this summer it had brought in over $1 million in ticket sales for “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” “Incredibles 2,” “Deadpool 2,” and “Avengers: Infinity War.” These numbers would be lower had the titles been blocked.

IndieWire has reached out to MoviePass for comment.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.