The streaming giant will add a number of modern classics to its ranks next month, from superheroes to the Coen brothers, and everything in between.

Next month’s Netflix offerings are decidedly top-heavy, as the streaming giant will add a number of its starriest titles on the first of the month, including “Batman Begins,” “Clerks,” “Million Dollar Baby,” and “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring,” along with classic tearjerker “Steel Magnolias” and the also classic Matt-Damon-being-dumb entry “The Informant!” The rest of the month holds other treasures, however, including “No Country for Old Men” and “Hostiles,” a solid double feature for anyone who loves witnessing the brutal dissection of the American dream.

Netflix will also debut a number of original films next month, including the Kristen Bell-starring “Like Father,” their YA adaptation “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” and the mouth-filling “The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society.” Tasty!

Check out all the films coming to Netflix this August below.

August 1

Batman Begins

Chernobyl Diaries

Clerks

Constantine

Dreamcatcher

Edge of Fear

Eraser

Gran Torino

House of Deadly Secrets

Million Dollar Baby

No Reservations

P.S. I Love You

Secretariat

Silverado

Steel Magnolias

Stripes

The Aviator

The Golden Compass

The Informant!

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

August 2

Emelie

August 3

Brij Mohan Amar Rahe — NETFLIX FILM

Like Father — NETFLIX FILM

August 5

Paid in Full

August 9

Perdida — NETFLIX FILM

August 10

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society — NETFLIX FILM

The Package — NETFLIX FILM

August 11

No Country for Old Men

August 13

Alexander: The Ultimate Cut

The Nut Job

August 15

Adventures in Public School

Hostiles

Masha Weisberg

August 16

Evan Almighty

Wish I Was Here

August 17

The Motive — NETFLIX FILM

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before — NETFLIX FILM

August 21

Year One

August 24

The After Party — NETFLIX FILM

August 29

Inequality for All

August 31

The Laws of Thermodynamics — NETFLIX FILM

