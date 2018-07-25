Movies New to Netflix in August: ‘Batman Begins,’ ‘No Country for Old Men,’ ‘Clerks,’ and More

Next month’s Netflix offerings are decidedly top-heavy, as the streaming giant will add a number of its starriest titles on the first of the month, including “Batman Begins,” “Clerks,” “Million Dollar Baby,” and “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring,” along with classic tearjerker “Steel Magnolias” and the also classic Matt-Damon-being-dumb entry “The Informant!” The rest of the month holds other treasures, however, including “No Country for Old Men” and “Hostiles,” a solid double feature for anyone who loves witnessing the brutal dissection of the American dream.
Netflix will also debut a number of original films next month, including the Kristen Bell-starring “Like Father,” their YA adaptation “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” and the mouth-filling “The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society.” Tasty!
Check out all the films coming to Netflix this August below.
August 1
Batman Begins
Chernobyl Diaries
Clerks
Constantine
Dreamcatcher
Edge of Fear
Eraser
Gran Torino
House of Deadly Secrets
Million Dollar Baby
No Reservations
P.S. I Love You
Secretariat
Silverado
Steel Magnolias
Stripes
The Aviator
The Golden Compass
The Informant!
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
August 2
Emelie
August 3
Brij Mohan Amar Rahe — NETFLIX FILM
Like Father — NETFLIX FILM
August 5
Paid in Full
August 9
Perdida — NETFLIX FILM
August 10
The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society — NETFLIX FILM
The Package — NETFLIX FILM
August 11
No Country for Old Men
August 13
Alexander: The Ultimate Cut
The Nut Job
August 15
Adventures in Public School
Hostiles
Masha Weisberg
August 16
Evan Almighty
Wish I Was Here
August 17
The Motive — NETFLIX FILM
To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before — NETFLIX FILM
August 21
Year One
August 24
The After Party — NETFLIX FILM
August 29
Inequality for All
August 31
The Laws of Thermodynamics — NETFLIX FILM
