‘Mr. Robot’ Prequel Confirmed: Sam Esmail Writing Comic Book Set Before the Events of Season 1

“Mr. Robot” is USA Network’s flagship drama series, and now the hacking drama is getting a comic book extension. Series creator Sam Esmail is partnering with “Mr. Robot” writer Jeff McKibben and publisher Black Mask Studios for a new “Mr. Robot” prequel series that will explore the origin story of fsociety, the hacking group at the show’s center. The project is set to launch in the fall.

Esmail has taken more creative control with each season of “Mr. Robot.” After creating the series and directing and writing select season one episodes, Esmail went on to direct every episode of seasons two and three. The last season of “Mr. Robot” aired in October 2017, with USA renewing the drama for a fourth season last December. The show has earned star Rami Malek the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

USA has not given any release info about the show’s fourth season, which means it’s likely the comic book prequel gets released beforehand. More details about the comic are set to be revealed at San Diego Comic Con. McKibben andBlack Mask publisher Matteo Pizzolo are set to host a Thursday panel entitled “Mr. Robot: Hacking Comics.”

As Entertainment Weekly notes, Black Mask Studios’ previous comics include the dystopian thriller “Calexit.” Pizzolo worked on “Calexit” and will help Esmail and McKibben on the “Mr. Robot” comic. Antonio Fuso is set to illustrate the series.

