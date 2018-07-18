‘Narcos’ Season 4 First Look: Diego Luna and Michael Peña Start a Mexican Drug War

The fourth season of Netflix's drug trafficking drama is officially titled "Narcos: Mexico."

Netflix’s popular drug trafficking drama “Narcos” is getting an extreme makeover for its upcoming fourth season. The series is relaunching as “Narcos: Mexico,” which will move the narrative from Colombia to Mexico and feature an all new storyline and cast. The streaming giant has revealed a first look at the upcoming series with actors Michael Peña and Diego Luna on opposite ends of the drug war.

“Narcos: Mexico” is set in the 1980s and tracks the rise of the Guadalajara Cartel, led by Félix Gallardo (Luna). Gallardo built the cartel into Mexico’s biggest drug empire. Peña stars as DEA agent Kiki Camarena, who moves his family from California to Guadalajara and is assigned the Guadalajara Cartel case. The two characters’ fates become intertwined as their battle gives way to the modern drug trade.

Series creators Doug Miro and Carlo Bernard are back as executive producers of “Narcos: Mexico,” while José Padilha is serving as showrunner. Padilha is best known as the director of the 2014 “RoboCop” reboot. The supporting cast includes Aaron Staton, Alejandro Edda, and Alfonso Dosal.

“Narcos: Mexico” will premiere on Netflix sometime in 2018, Check out the first look photos below.

Carlos Somonte/Netflix

Carlos Somonte/Netflix

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.