Natalie Morales Says Studio Security Guard Called Her an ‘Immigrant Criminal’ For Having ‘Keep Families Together’ Sign

Morales shared the uncomfortable encounter on a studio lot and asked, "Literally like is there a more benign thing to put on a sign?"

Natalie Morales took to Twitter shortly before the July 4 holiday to share an uncomfortable moment she had on a studio lot. Morales, best known for roles on sitcoms “The Grinder” and “Parks and Recreation,” said a security guard spotted a “Keep Families Together” sign in the backseat of her car and proceeded to yell at her and call her an “immigrant criminal.”

“If you would’ve told me [three] years ago having a sign that says ‘keep families together’ in my backseat would get me yelled at by a gate guard at a studio [and] called an ‘immigrant criminal’ I would have said, ‘Maybe if tr*mp wins but that’ll never happen. This country isn’t THAT stupid,'” Morales wrote.

The actress said the security guard read her sign out loud and then turned and started yelling, “making sure” she heard every word he said.

“I guess it’s too hard to tell a daughter of refugees all that bile to her face,” Morales said.

“Keep Family Together” signs have become a rallying call in recent weeks to end the detention process at the U.S.-Mexico border, where families are being forcibly separated. Morales didn’t understand how the security guard could act so hostile based on a seemingly innocent sign.

“Literally like is there a more benign thing to put on a sign? Seriously?” Morales asked. “It even has little flowers on it.”

Morales has used her Twitter profile in the past to call out injustices made against her. The actress made headlines in September 2017 for calling out a photographer who took an upskirt photo of her while she was on the red carpet for “Battle of the Sexes.” Morales currently has a role on Netflix’s “Santa Clarita Diet” and is filming the action comedy “Stuber” with Kumail Nanjiani and Dave Bautista.

