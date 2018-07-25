Neil deGrasse Tyson: ‘Star Talk’ Returns with Anthony Bourdain, Al Gore, George R.R. Martin & More — Watch Trailer

Exclusive: Here's an advanced look at the latest season of TV's first science-based talk show, which returns in November.

National Geographic’s Emmy-nominated talk show “StarTalk with Neil deGrasse Tyson” is back for Season 4 with guests that include the late Anthony Bourdain. The show returns on Monday, November 12, at 11 p.m. ET; watch an exclusive first-look clip, featuring Tyson’s chat with former Vice President Al Gore, below.

The Bourdain episode features Tyson chatting with the gourmand and famed host about “the science of food and the most pivotal moment in his television hosting career when he traveled to Beirut.” Besides Gore and Bourdain, Ooher guests include Jeff Goldblum, who speaks about dinosaurs and aliens, George R.R. Martin, who gives the the backstory of “Game of Thrones.”

Tyson also meets with comedian Joe Rogan, author Patricia Cornwell, parody king Weird Al Yankovic, host and educator Bill Nye, news anchor Dan Rather and actors Jack Black, James Marsden, and Anna Deavere Smith.

Tyson will also travel to Greenland with the Air Force to tour the facilities of one of the most critical military bases, Thule Air Base.

Recorded in front of a live studio audience at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City, “Star Talk” also includes Tyson speaking to a panel of experts and comedians such as Chuck Nice, Sasheer Zamata and Matt Kirshen.

Read More:Netflix Roasts Neil deGrasse Tyson for ‘Ruining’ Movies Like ‘Armageddon’ on Twitter

Curved Light Productions and National Geographic Studios are behind the show, which is executive produced by Tyson, Helen Matsos, Brian Lovett, Drew Pulley, and Betsy Forhan. Here’s a look at Season 4 of “Star Talk”:

