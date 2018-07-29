Netflix Orders Octavia Spencer Series About America’s First Black Female Millionaire, From Producer LeBron James

TCA: The streamer also ordered an Ibiza-set from the producers of "The Crown" and "La Casa de Papel."

Netflix has given a series order to “Madam C.J. Walker,” starring Octavia Spencer as black hair care pioneer and mogul Madam C.J. Walker. LeBron James is an executive producer on the series, which is based on the book “On Her Own Ground,” by A’Lelia Bundles.

Kasi Lemmons (“Eve’s Bayou,” “Talk to Me”) is director and executive producer on the first episode, while Janine Sherman Barrois and Elle Johnson are showrunners.

“Madam C.J. Walker” follows the mogul (real name: Sarah Breedlove) “and how she overcame hostile turn-of-the-century America, epic rivalries, tumultuous marriages and some trifling family to become America’s first black, self-made female millionaire.”

Spencer will also executive produce, along with James, Maverick Carter, Mark Holder, and Christine Holder. James’ SpringHill Entertainment will produce with Zero Gravity, in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Also, Netflix announced that it has ordered the series “White Lines,” from writer and showrunner Alex Pina (“La Casa De Papel”).

Here’s the logline: “When the body of a legendary Manchester DJ is discovered twenty years after his mysterious disappearance from Ibiza, his sister returns to the beautiful Spanish island to find out what happened. Her investigation will lead her through a thrilling world of dance music, super yachts, lies and cover-ups, forcing her to confront the darker sides of her own character in a place where people live life on the edge.”

Andy Harries and Sharon Hughff will executive produce for Left Bank, and Alex Pina and Cristina Lopez Ferraz will executive produce for Vancouver Media.

Netflix announced an exclusive overall deal with Pina earlier this month to produce new series and projects exclusively for the streamer. According to Netflix, Pina’s “La Casa de Papel” (Money Heist) is the most-watched non-English show on Netflix.

