The Best TV Shows on Each Network, Right Now – July 2018

It’s the middle of summer, and you’re in vacation mode. This can mean many things if you’re the kind of person who takes a trip to foreign lands — luxury or adventure — or stays more domestic by exploring more local gems. But even if you stay at home, how you relax can vary from attending sporting events, spa days, trying new recipes, or finally getting around to those DIY projects hidden in the back of the shed. And of course, there’s always television.

One’s definition of vacation is as varied as your TV choices, and in this era of shows on every possible platform imaginable, it’s difficult to sift through all of them. Fortunately, IndieWire’s TV team has done that sifting for you, separating the wheat from the chaff, the must-watch from the noise in the background (although, a good laundry-folding show is nothing to pooh-pooh either).

For our money, this is the time to check out those channels you rarely pay attention to — the TNTs, the Syfys, and other basic cable offerings that often just sit there while you’re distracted by the shiny offerings on premium or streaming. That’s not to say you should ignore HBO, Netflix, or Hulu. They’ve released some damn fine series that are incredibly meaty and satisfying. (Sorry, we’re also in BBQ mode.) In fact, true to form, Netflix released several shows from an Emmy-nominated ’80s comedy and its first Indian-produced crime thriller to a show snapped up from Crackle and the beloved update of a Canadian children’s classic.

To help you keep up with all of these releases, IndieWire’s TV team has continued to watch all that has been offered and selected only the best of the best on each network or platform. And in the event that nothing is worth recommending, that network is dropped for the month. Perhaps it will do better in the next round. This means that you’re only getting shows that are worth staying home and running the a/c for. And, as always, more coverage of current TV can be found in IndieWire’s TV reviews and episode reviews sections.

So, how does a show make the list? It’s simple.

To be eligible:

a) weekly releases must have aired new episodes within the given month, or

b) full season releases must have premiered no later than the previous month.

That’s it! And now, let’s move on to the list, which you can access through the gallery above or just click here.

