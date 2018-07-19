‘Nightflyers’ Trailer: George R.R. Martin’s New Series Unleashes a Supernatural Killer on a Spaceship Colony

In space, no one can hear you adapt a 1980 novella from the author of "Game of Thrones."

If recent sci-fi has taught us anything, it’s that two things are incredibly dangerous: your memories and being trapped on a space vessel. “Nightflyers,” the new Syfy series based on a George R.R. Martin novella, is looking to combine both of those for its next big hit.

In a preview that looks like a decent hybrid of “Interstellar” and “Alien: Covenant,” a group of scientists/astronauts/people who have never seen a horror movie set in space before go on a mission to preserve humanity after life on Earth looks increasingly less viable. Among them is Karl D’Branin (Eoin Macken), who leaves behind a daughter to join this intergalactic journey. Unfortunately for him, it looks like certain on-board machinations have other plans.

Showrunner Jeff Buhler unveiled the trailer at San Diego Comic-Con Thursday afternoon, as part of a panel that also included Macken and fellow cast members Gretchen Mol, David Ajala, Jodie Turner-Smith and Angus Sampson. Martin is not directly involved in the production of the series, but retains credit as an executive producer.

No release date was confirmed at the panel, but the series is expected to debut in late 2018 or early 2019.

Watch the full trailer (including another song for the “Eerie Piano-Driven Songs to Let You Know that Bad Things are About to Happen to People in Space” playlist) below:

“Nightflyers” will premiere on Syfy in the United States and is a co-production with Netflix, where it will premiere internationally.

