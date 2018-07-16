‘On the Basis of Sex’ First Trailer: Felicity Jones Fights for Gender Equality as Young Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Armie Hammer, Justin Theroux, and Kathy Bates co-star in the new drama from "The Leftovers" director Mimi Leder.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg is having a banner year on the big screen. On the heels of Betsy West and Julie Cohen’s blockbuster documentary “RBG,” the Supreme Court Justice will be back on the big screen later this year in the narrative feature and potential Oscar contender “On the Basis of Sex.” The Focus Features release stars Felicity Jones as Ginsburg and is directed by Mimi Leder.

“On the Basis of Sex” centers around Ginsburg as a young lawyer as she teams up with her husband, Martin D. Ginsburg (Armie Hammer), to bring a case before the U.S. Court of Appeals that will overturn a century of gender discrimination. The supporting cast includes Justin Theroux, Sam Waterston, Jack Reynor, and Kathy Bates as civil liberties lawyer Dorothy Kenyon.

The film is notable for being Leder’s first feature in nearly 10 years. The director is best known on the big screen for “The Peacemaker” and “Deep Impact,” but in recent years she has flourished on television with acclaimed work on HBO’s “The Leftovers,” on which she also served as executive producer.

Focus Features will release “On the Basis of Sex” in theater December 25. The film is produced by Participant Media. Watch the trailer below.

