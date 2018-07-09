‘Orange is the New Black’ Season 6 Trailer: Maximum Security Life Splits Litchfield into Three Warring Factions

When the series returns later this month, it'll be a fiery showdown between khaki, blue, and pink.

It’s summer, the weather is unspeakably hot, and tensions are running high on one of Netflix’s longest-running dramas. “Orange is the New Black” is set to return at the end of this month and, as the new trailer shows, no one seems happy.

After the tumultuous events of Season 5 that saw a riot engulf Litchfield, the stalwart inmates have now been moved to the maximum security part of the prison. There, the unity that these women showed as the emergency response team broke through their barricade, will be tested more than ever.

As part of a way to discourage a repeat of the riot, the Litchfield powers-that-be have separated max into three distinct groups by jumpsuit color. Crazy Eyes (Uzo Aduba) is part of the neutral pink group, Piper (Taylor Schilling) is in blue, and a majority of the longtime series regulars (Yael Stone’s Morello, Danielle Brooks’ Taystee, and Dascha Polanco’s Daya, to name a few) are part of the khakis.

Regardless of how this divide splits up these women, as Red (Kate Mulgrew) succinctly puts it, “You don’t know how strong my girls are. We have iron wills, and fucking nothing to lose.”

However doomed and apocalyptic this first glimpse may feel, die-hards don’t have too much to fear: The series has already been renewed for a seventh season.

Watch the full trailer (with a solid cover of Fiona Apple’s “Criminal” below):

“Orange is the New Black” Season 6 premieres July 27.

