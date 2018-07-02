‘Our Cartoon President’ Teaser: Melania Reports for Duty as Trump Has Pillow Talk With Her Replacement — Watch (Exclusive)

The animated series returns to Showtime on July 15.

Where’s Melania? What do Stephen Miller and Donald Trump discuss during pillow talk? If Trump goes to prison, will Mike Pence be Don Jr. and Eric’s new dad? These are some of the questions addressed in the new teaser for “Our Cartoon President,” which Showtime has released just in time for the 4th of July. Watch it below.

The animated series premiered in February, presumably as a means of creating something so absurd it accurately reflects the reality of our present moment, and aired 10 episodes before going on hiatus in early April. Its time at a Trump golf course now over, “Our Cartoon President” returns to remind us that yes, this is all real and no, it’s not likely to end anytime soon.

Jeff Bergman, Cody Lindquist, William Sadler, Emily Lynne, and James Adomian lead the voice cast, with several of them playing double (or triple, or quadruple) duty. “Our Cartoon President” returns to Showtime with seven new episodes on Sunday, July 15.

