‘Overlord’ First Trailer: J.J. Abrams’ Gory World War II Horror Movie Mixes Nazis and the Supernatural

Paramount Pictures is finally pulling back the curtain on “Overlord,” the mysterious supernatural horror film produced by J.J. Abrams. The first trailer is a World War II bloodbath and a revisionist history lesson, which no doubt makes “Overlord” seem like a genre spin on both “Saving Private Ryan” and “Inglourious Basterds.”

“Overlord” stars “Fences” and “The Leftovers” breakout Jovan Adept as member of a US paratroopers squad who drop behind enemy lines on the eve of D-Day and uncover the Nazis are experimenting with supernatural forces to win WWII. The supporting cast includes Jacob Anderson, Wyatt Russell, Bokeem Woodbine, and “Game of Thrones” actor Pilou Asbæk.

Rumors were percolating for months that “Overloard” was the fourth installment in Abrams’ “Cloverfield” universe, but the producer was adamant at Comic-Con in April that “Overlord” was a standalone project. The film marks a jump to the studio system for director Julius Avery, best known for the indie “Son of a Gun.”

Paramount Pictures will open “Overlord” in theaters nationwide November 9. Watch the first trailer below.

