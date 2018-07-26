‘Ozark’: Julia Garner’s Ruthless Ruth Recaps Season 1 of the Emmy-Nominated Netflix Drama — Watch

The actress will join Jason Bateman, Laura Linney & Co. for season 2 on August 31.

Jason Bateman revisits the “Redneck Riviera” next month, unspooling Season 2 of his acclaimed drama “Ozark,” and Netflix just released a Season 1 recap for the uninitiated. To best convey the popular Missouri tourist destination’s underbelly — as imagined by series co-creators Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams — the streaming site enlisted lifelong resident Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner), a 19-year-old money-laundering protégé.

In the two-minute clip, Ruth rehashes the critical plot points of Episodes 1 through 10 while visiting her imprisoned father, Cade (Trevor Long). Ruth manages Lickity Splitz, a local strip club serving as a front for the illicit activities of recent transplant Marty Byrde (Bateman). The former white-collar criminal relocated his family south to appease his drug cartel boss, promising he could hide half a billion in dirty cash. But Marty’s pursuits conflict with the Langmore clan’s local lawlessness, and Cade wants him killed. Three-time Oscar nominee Laura Linney plays Marty’s wife, Wendy, who fails to sugarcoat the imminent danger for their two children.

The series will vie for five Emmys on September 17, including ones for lead actor, cinematography, and production design. Co-executive producer Bateman directed the first and last pair of episodes in season one; he and Daniel Sackheim (“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan”) will also compete for directing honors at the Colin Jost and Michael Che–hosted ceremony. Aggregate Films, Bateman’s production company, entered into a first-look, multiyear film and TV deal with Netflix earlier this month.

“Ozark” Season 2 debuts on Netflix August 31. Watch the spoiler-filled season one refresher below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.