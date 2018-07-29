‘Ozark’ Trailer: Season 2 Gets So Dark You Can Hardly See in New Preview, Poster, and Photos

If there's no off-season, then why has it felt like such a long wait for Season 2?

If there’s anything “Ozark” fans know for sure about Season 2, it’s that things are bound to escalate — and quickly — for the Byrde family.

Jason Bateman’s debut season of the new Netflix drama has the forward momentum of a freight train. Marty Byrde (Bateman), his wife Wendy (Laura Linney), and their two children fled Chicago to try to set up a money laundering operation in Missouri, all to please a cartel who was more than happy to keep them from going to all that trouble — and just kill the whole family.

That threat looms large in Season 2, as Marty’s last-second salvation in the final looks to come with a high cost. The Snells, local drug dealers with short tempers and dicey judgement, are keeping him on a short leash, while a new attorney (Janet McTeer) sent by the cartel is looking to protect the crime syndicate’s investments in Mr. Byrde.

“Ozark” Season 1 was nominated for five Emmys, including two directing nominations. The look of the series remains as black as its subject matter, but somehow these cinematographers pull it off and make the gloomy river banks and rock quarries of the Lake of the Ozarks stand out. For more on Season 2, here’s the official synopsis, courtesy of Netflix:

In its much-anticipated second season, “Ozark” continues to follow Marty Bryde and his family as they navigate the murky waters of life within a dangerous drug cartel. With Del out, the crime syndicate sends their ruthless attorney Helen Pierce to town to shake things up just as The Byrdes are finally settling in. Marty and Wendy struggle to balance their family interests amid the escalating dangers presented by their partnerships with the power-hungry Snells, the cartel and their new deputy, Ruth Langmore, whose father Cade has been released from prison. The stakes are even higher than before and The Byrdes soon realize they have to go all in before they can get out. The series is produced by Bateman’s Aggregate in association with Media Rights Capital for Netflix.

“Ozark” Season 2 premieres Friday, Aug. 31 on Netflix. Watch the new trailer below, and check out new images — including the Season 2 poster — in IndieWire’s gallery.

