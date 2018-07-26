‘Pale Blue Dot’ First Look: Natalie Portman Becomes a NASA Space Captain In Noah Hawley’s Film Directorial Debut

The creator of "Fargo" and "Legion" directs Portman, Jon Hamm, and Dan Stevens in this true story drama.

Filming is currently underway on Noah Hawley’s feature film directorial debut “Pale Blue Dot,” but distributor Fox Searchlight isn’t waiting any longer to debut the first look at Natalie Portman in the lead role. The “Black Swan” Oscar winner stars in the true story drama as NASA Captain Lisa Nowak, who made headlines in 2007 for driving 900 miles from Houston to Orlando with a knife and a BB gun in order to confront her former lover, fellow astronaut Bill Oefelein, and his new girlfriend.

The film is notable for being Hawley’s first foray into directing movies. Hawley is best known as the creator of FX’s acclaimed dramas “Fargo” and “Legion,” and he’s directed multiple episodes on each show. Joining Portman in the cast are Jon Hamm, Hawley’s “Legion” actor Dan Stevens, Ellen Burstyn, and “Atlanta” and “Deadpool 2” favorite Zazie Beetz.

Production on “Pale Blue Dot” kicked off in June and is expected to wrap in September. The film should hit theaters sometime in 2019. Up next for Portman is the starring role in Brady Corbet’s music drama “Vox Lux,” in which she plays a pop star forced to reflect on her legacy. “Vox Lux” is premiering in competition at the 2018 Venice Film Festival.

Check out the first look at “Pale Blue Dot” below.

