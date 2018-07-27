Paul Schrader Bows Down to Taylor Swift, Says She ‘Gives Meaning to Our Lives’ and ‘Makes Existence Possible’

The man who wrote "Taxi Driver" and created Travis Bickle is also a Taylor Swift super-fan.

Paul Schrader has been writing and directing movies since 1974, and with Travis Bickle and “Taxi Driver” he’s responsible for one of the greatest films and characters in movie history, and days it’s Taylor Swift that really excites the 72-year-old legend. After telling Polygon in June he was dying to see Swift in concert (he also called the pop star the “essence of the life force” and said “everything would fall apart” if she were to leave us), Schrader made good on his dream by spending his 72rd birthday at Swift’s “Reputation” stadium tour.

Schrader posted a selfie on his Facebook page announcing he had “crossed off the bucket list” seeing Swift in concert. The director raved about the show, saying he “loved it” and calling it a “show business machine operating at a maximum efficiency.” The Swift love didn’t stop there, however. Schrader’s Facebook selfie went viral, shared by the likes of Edgar Wright and more, to which Schrader made another bold declaration of his love for the singer.

“About Taylor Swift, let there be no doubt,” Schrader wrote on Facebook, “she is the light that gives meaning to each to all our lives, the godhead who makes existence possible and without whom we would wander forever in bleak unimaginable darkness.”

So yes, moving forward we will try to love something as much as Schrader adores Taylor Swift. The director returned to theaters this summer with “First Reformed,” starring Ethan Hawke and Amanda Seyfried. The character drama earned Schrader some of the best reviews of his career and is currently sitting in the #1 position on IndieWire’s running list of the year’s best movies.

The world’s gone mad and nothing surprises me anymore. Except, it turns out, reading Paul Schrader’s thoughts on Taylor Swift. pic.twitter.com/WvKCK59dDC — Nick de Semlyen (@NickdeSemlyen) July 26, 2018

Attention #FilmTwitter ! Paul Schrader finally went to a Taylor Swift concert! pic.twitter.com/M55gsXMjkQ — Much Ado About Cinema (@muchadocinema) July 23, 2018

