‘Peppermint Soda’ Trailer: Diane Kurys’ Bubbly Autobiographical Coming-of-Age Tale Gets a 40th Anniversary Restoration

The "Entre Nous" and "Love After Love" filmmaker made her debut in 1977 with a fizzy look back at her own misspent youth. It's back in theaters later this month.

Paris, 1963. Anne (Eléonore Klarwein) has just turned 13, while her cool older sister Frédérique (Odile Michel) already has a rep at age 15. Forty years after French filmmaker Diane Kurys’ semi-autobiographical debut (she’s the Anne of this story), “Peppermint Soda” is as refreshing and bubbly as any other coming-of-age film, a feature that was both ahead of its time and true to the life Kurys led as an impressionable teen. Turns out, growing up has always been awkward and weir and fun, and the enduring power of “Peppermint Soda” speaks to exactly that.

Kurys went on to direct a slew of signature features, including “Entre Nous” and “Love After Love,” but “Peppermint Soda” captures the filmmaker at her most effervescent. The film screened at both TIFF and NYFF, and went on to win Best Foreign Language Film from the National Board of Review.

On the occasion of its fortieth anniversary, the Cohen Film Collection has restored the film — still in French, with English subtitles — for a 2K restoration that’s set to hit theaters later this month, but you can get a taste of Kurys’ debut right now.

Check out our exclusive trailer and poster for the restoration of “Peppermint Soda” below. The film will have a special limited release starting on Friday, August 10.

