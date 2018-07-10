‘Princess Mononoke’ Original Japanese Trailer Restored Ahead of Film’s Return to the Big Screen — Watch

Hayao Miyazaki's animated classic is returning to U.S. theaters at the end of July for three nights only.

GKIDS and Fathom Events are celebrating the upcoming big screen return of Hayao Miyazaki’s “Princess Mononoke” by re-releasing the movie’s original 1997 Japanese trailer. The clip runs one minute and has only been updated with new graphics converting the original Japanese into English text.

“Princess Mononoke” is set in Muromachi Japan and follows a prince who gets involved in the struggle between the gods of a forest and the humans who consume its resources. The film’s original Japanese version and an English-dubbed version featuring the voices of Gillian Anderson, Billy Crudup, Claire Danes, Minnie Driver, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Billy Bob Thornton will both be playing U.S. theaters.

“Princess Mononoke” will hit select theaters across the country for three days only as part of STUDIO GHIBLI FEST 2018: Sunday July 22, Monday, July 23, and Wednesday, July 25. Watch the vintage trailer below. Tickets can be purchased online by visiting the official Fathom Events or GKIDS websites.

