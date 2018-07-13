‘Queer Eye’ Renewed For Season 3 at Netflix as the Fab Five Head to Kansas City

Get ready for another season of tears, beards, and heated arguments about who is the cutest of the Fab 5.

Netflix announced today that it has renewed “Queer Eye” for season 3. The makeover reality show has been a massive hit for Netflix, earning rave reviews and picking up four Emmy nominations for its inaugural season. In addition to recognition as Outstanding Structured Reality Program, “Queer Eye” also received recognition in the Casting, Picture Editing, and Cinematography categories.

With any luck, that casting Emmy should be a lock, with co-hosts Antoni Porowski (Food & Wine), Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Karamo Brown (Culture), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming), and Tan France (Fashion) garnering much adoration across the internet.

While the first two seasons (filmed together) took place in and around Atlanta, Georgia, the third season will bring the Fab 5 and their talents to the people of Kansas City, Missouri. Production begins on the eight-episode third season on July 16.

A reboot of Bravo’s groundbreaking “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy,” the new “Queer Eye” has distinguished itself by throwing gay men, women, and trans men into the mix of makeover recipients. Taking a more holistic approach for 2018, “Queer Eye” treats the whole person, focusing on self-love and inner confidence as equally as outward improvements.

#QueerEye has been renewed for Season 3!! See you soon, Kansas City 🌈 pic.twitter.com/llPPDEmVG4 — See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) July 13, 2018

