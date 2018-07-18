‘Random Acts of Flyness’ Trailer: Terence Nance’s Surrealist HBO Series Is Like Nothing You’ve Seen Before

The "An Oversimplification of Her Beauty" director explores white supremacy, patriarchy, and blackness in a new stream-of-consciousness late-night series.

When “An Oversimplification of Her Beauty” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2012, it announced Terence Nance as a bold new voice in experimental cinema. Executive produced by Jay-Z, Dream Hampton, and Wyatt Cenac, the movie was hailed as dazzlingly creative and in its visual style as well as sense of humor. Five years later, Nance is bringing his unique point of view to a new late-night series for HBO that’s unlike anything you’ve ever seen on television.

Per the official synopsis: “‘Random Acts of Flyness’ explores evergreen cultural idioms such as patriarchy, white supremacy and sensuality from a new, thought-provoking perspective. A fluid, stream-of-conscious response to the contemporary American mediascape, each episode features a handful of interconnected vignettes, showcasing an ensemble cast of emerging and established talent. The show is a mix of vérité documentary, musical performances, surrealist melodrama and humorous animation. Nance and his collaborators weave together such themes as ancestral trauma, history, death, the singularity, romance and more, creating a television show like nothing seen before.”

“Random Acts of Flyness” debuts Friday, August 3 on HBO. Watch this new trailer for but a small taste of what Nance has up his sleeve.

