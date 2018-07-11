More People are Watching ‘Rick and Morty’ on Monday Nights Than Any Other Time, and Other Strange Hulu Streaming Facts

It turns out just because you love watching "Rick and Morty" doesn't mean you don't want to cry over "This Is Us."

“Rick and Morty” is heading into Season 4 with a massive 70-episode renewal from Adult Swim. While the wait for new episodes is going to be a long one, fans and newcomers are taking to Hulu to watch episodes from the first three seasons.

“Rick and Morty” Season 3 became available to stream on Hulu three weeks ago and the streaming giant reports the show’s most recent season is being binged at a rapid rate. Within its first week of launch, nearly half of the viewers who binged the entirety of the 10-episode third season did so in 24 hours.

“Rick and Morty” episodes run approximately 22 minutes, so it’s not too surprising to hear fans are watching more than one episode in a single sitting. Hulu reports fans watching any season of the show currently average at least four episodes per day.

Interestingly, the most popular time of streaming occurs between 11pm and 1am ET, which is keeping with tradition of the show’s late night airing on Adult Swim. As for the day of the week, Monday nights prove the most popular time for “Rick and Morty” bingeing.

According to Hulu, “Rick and Morty” skews male but not as much as one might think. The streaming company reports 60% of “Rick and Morty” viewers are male and 40% are female. It’s also clear “Rick and Morty” fans love to get their cry on every once in a while since 40% of all “Rick and Morty” viewers also watch the drama series “This Is Us” and “The Handmaid’s Tale” on Hulu. So yes, “Rick and Morty” viewers love great drama TV just like the rest of you (which isn’t surprising, given that “Rick and Morty” features some of the sharpest and most densely layered storytelling on TV).

Hulu subscribers can catch up on “Rick and Morty” right now. The show is expected to return sometime in 2019.

