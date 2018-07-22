Robin Williams’ Possessions to Be Auctioned Off for Charity, Including a Gryffindor Robe Worn by Daniel Radcliffe

Also: paintings by Banksy and dozens of Williams' watches.

We ain’t never had a friend like Robin Williams, and some people will soon have the opportunity to buy something to remember him by. The late, great actor and comedian’s possessions will be auctioned for charity at Sotheby’s this October, including a Gryffindor robe worn by Daniel Radcliffe in the first “Harry Potter” movie, a number of Banksy paintings, and dozens of the Oscar-winning actor’s watches.

“Sotheby’s is honoured to announce that we will offer works from the collection of beloved entertainer Robin Williams and his wife of over 20 years, film producer and philanthropist Marsha Garces Williams, in a dedicated auction in New York on 4 October 2018,” said the auction house in a statement.

“’Creating a Stage: The Collection of Marsha and Robin Williams’ will offer works spanning Marsha’s and Robin’s diverse interests and careers, all reflecting their shared passion for collecting,” it added, with the items ranging from awards and autographed scripts to props and wardrobe items.

Williams is the subject of the recent HBO documentary “Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind,” which looks back at his life and career. He took his own life nearly four years ago at the age of 63.

