Robin Wright Breaks Silence on Kevin Spacey, Says They ‘Never Socialized’ Outside of ‘House of Cards’ Work

Wright and Spacey starred opposite one another for five seasons on the Netflix original drama series "House of Cards."

Robin Wright spoke publicly about her former “House of Cards” costar Kevin Spacey for the first time since the actor was accused of sexual harassment and abuse by multiple men. Wright appeared on “TODAY” to break her silence on the allegations against Spacey, saying everyone on the “House of Cards” set was “surprised” and “ultimately saddened.”

Netflix made the decision to fire Spacey in the wake of the harassment and abuse allegations. “House of Cards” went on a production delay last October to figure out how to continue the series with Wright’s Claire Underwood in the lead role, and now the series will return for its final season later this year.

When asked if firing Spacey was the right movie, Wright answered, “I don’t know how to comment on that. But I think at that time, the shock was so intense all over the nation for many reasons, many stories many people. I think that everybody felt it was respectful to back off.”

Wright said her personal experiences with Spacey were limited to the “House of Cards” set and press appearances. The actress maintained Spacey was always professional with her on set.

“He was so great with me. Never disrespectful to me. That’s my personal experience,” Wright said. “That is the only thing I feel I have the right to talk about.”

Wright said she wasn’t aware of Spacey’s life outside of their “House of Cards” world. The actress told “TODAY” she knew Spacey “between action and cut.”

“I didn’t know the man,” Wright said. “I knew the incredible craftsman that he is…We were co-workers, we never socialized outside of work.”

“House of Cards” Season 6 will debut on Netflix later this year. Watch Wright’s interview in its entirety in the video below.

