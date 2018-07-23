Rose Tico Cosplayers Rally at Comic-Con 2018 to Support Kelly Marie Tran Against Online Harassment and Toxic Fandom

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” breakout Kelly Marie Tran made headlines at the start of June when she wiped her Instagram account clean after facing months of online harassment. Tran was the victim of internet bullying from “Star Wars” fans angry with her character’s inclusion in the franchise. The actress has been defended by her director Rian Johnson and co-stars like John Boyega and Mark Hamill, and many Tico fans used Comic-Con 2018 to voice their support for Tran.
The Nerds of Color, the editorial website devoted to covering inclusion in genre films, organized a #RallyForRose on Saturday, July 21. Tons of women took to Comic-Con dressed as Rose Tico or wearing Obama-inspired Tico shirts (with “Rose” being a substitute for Obama’s “Hope”) and rallied in support of Tran. Hamill, who starred alongside Tran in “The Last Jedi,” even tweeted his support of the rally, asking his nearly 3 million followers, “What’s not to love?”
Tran is expected to return to the franchise for the trilogy-ending “Star Wars Episode IX,” directed by J.J. Abrams. The movie already has a December 20, 2019 release date. Check out photos from the #RallyForRise in the posts below.
We are all Rose Tico
For @kellymarietran @rianjohnson @starwars @Disney
#SDNOC #NOC5TH #RallyforRose #SDCC2018 #sdcc pic.twitter.com/punJKR3fUr
— #SDNOC #NOC5th (@TheNerdsofColor) July 21, 2018
There’s a #rallyforrose at #ComicCon #sdcc to fight trolls and hate online. pic.twitter.com/jJsJIVG6yo
— Roger Cheng (@RogerWCheng) July 21, 2018
FINAL DAY at #SDCC– What’s not to love?#RallyForRose https://t.co/IybgtS39hL
— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 22, 2018
Beautiful Rose Tico cosplayers at the #RallyForRose organized by @TheNerdsofColor #RoseForHope #SDNOC pic.twitter.com/keUjOfMpK7
— Jennifer K. Stuller (@InkAmazon) July 21, 2018
We are all ROSE TICO. #SDNOC #NOC5TH #RallyforRose pic.twitter.com/DQ2ELVW7ea
— #SDNOC #NOC5th (@TheNerdsofColor) July 21, 2018
WE LOVE ROSE TICO! #RallyForRose #NerdsofColor #NOCSDCC #StarWars #SWREPMATTERS pic.twitter.com/cPOZAn9oBQ
— Catrina D. (@ohcatrina) July 21, 2018
The Ticos have arrived #SDNOC #NOC5TH #RallyforRose pic.twitter.com/ARkpqfPqTV
— #SDNOC #NOC5th (@TheNerdsofColor) July 21, 2018
There is no place online where it is acceptable to harass women. I stand with Rose #RallyforRose #Resistance #SWRepMatters #sdcc2018 pic.twitter.com/1mmS27s7hH
— Phillip Kemp (@phil_kemp) July 21, 2018
