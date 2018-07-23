Rose Tico Cosplayers Rally at Comic-Con 2018 to Support Kelly Marie Tran Against Online Harassment and Toxic Fandom

The #RallyForRose took place at Comic-Con as a response to the internet trolls bullying Kelly Marie Tran on social media.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” breakout Kelly Marie Tran made headlines at the start of June when she wiped her Instagram account clean after facing months of online harassment. Tran was the victim of internet bullying from “Star Wars” fans angry with her character’s inclusion in the franchise. The actress has been defended by her director Rian Johnson and co-stars like John Boyega and Mark Hamill, and many Tico fans used Comic-Con 2018 to voice their support for Tran.

The Nerds of Color, the editorial website devoted to covering inclusion in genre films, organized a #RallyForRose on Saturday, July 21. Tons of women took to Comic-Con dressed as Rose Tico or wearing Obama-inspired Tico shirts (with “Rose” being a substitute for Obama’s “Hope”) and rallied in support of Tran. Hamill, who starred alongside Tran in “The Last Jedi,” even tweeted his support of the rally, asking his nearly 3 million followers, “What’s not to love?”

Tran is expected to return to the franchise for the trilogy-ending “Star Wars Episode IX,” directed by J.J. Abrams. The movie already has a December 20, 2019 release date. Check out photos from the #RallyForRise in the posts below.

There is no place online where it is acceptable to harass women. I stand with Rose #RallyforRose #Resistance #SWRepMatters #sdcc2018 pic.twitter.com/1mmS27s7hH — Phillip Kemp (@phil_kemp) July 21, 2018

